The deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said Iran’s growing military power has prevented the enemies from taking any military action against the Islamic Republic.

In comments at a military gathering in the central city of Yazd on Thursday, Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said the IRGC is tasked with countering various threats and addressing problems in five main areas, including hard threats, semi-hard threats, soft war, and issues pertaining to local and foreign arenas.

While hard threats continue to exist, nobody has dared to fire a bullet at the Islamic Republic ever since the end of the Iraqi imposed war on Iran 30 years ago, the general added.

Elsewhere, he said more than 40,000 IRGC personnel and some 100,000 Basij voluntary forces have been martyred since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, stressing that the IRGC has turned into a reliable pillar that has facilitated the road to progress.

In comments in November 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei urged the Iranian Armed Forces to boost their military capabilities and preparedness in such a way that the enemies would not ever dare think of threaten the country.

The Leader said that Iran’s enhanced military preparedness would frighten the foes and be deterrent against the enemies, underlining, “The Islamic Republic is not intending to begin a war against anyone, but you (the Iranian military forces) should boost your capabilities in such a way that not only the enemy would be fearful and afraid of attacking Iran, but also thanks to the solidarity, might, and effective presence of the Armed Forces, the specter of threats against the Iranian nation would be swept away.”

Source: Iranian Agencies