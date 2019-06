Head of the Kuwaiti Umma Council, Marzouk Al-Ghanem Monday read, during a parliamentary session, a statement signed by a number of lawmakers, calling on the government to boycott the US-led conference in Bahrain.

The statement confirmed support to the Palestinian national right, rejecting the normalization of ties with the Zionist entity which contradicts with the Kuwait constitution and laws.

Source: Al-Manar English Website