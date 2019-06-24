The concluding statement of the forum titled “Sovereignty for Sake of Peace and Prosperity” held by Bahrain’s Al-Wefaq Association stressed that all who participate in Al-Manama’s workshop are traitors to Palestine, hailing the consensual stance taken by the Palestinian factions against the conference.

The statement also demanded the cancellation of Oslo agreement as well as all the other pacts concluded with the Zionist enemy, reiterating the necessity of criminalizing the normalization of ties with ‘Israel’.

Source: Al-Manar English Website