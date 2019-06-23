Lebanon’s House Speaker Nabih Berri responded Sunday to the US presidential counselor Jared Kushner’s statements about investing around $50 billion in a number of Arab countries, including Lebanon, in the context of preparing for the ‘Deal of the Century’, stressing that the Lebanese and the Palestinians will resist together the naturalization scheme.

“Mistaken are those who think that billions of dollars may tempt Lebanon to bargain over its constants, topped by rejecting naturalization.”

Investing in Lebanon, at the expense of the Palestinian cause and right to establish an independent state with Al-Quds as its capital, is categorically rejected, according to the Lebanese House Speaker who called on the Arab governments to avoid hosting and funding the execution of the Palestinian cause.

Palestine, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Nativity are not just a people’s geographical cause, but a heavenly cause held by its natives, resistance and Holy God, Speaker Berri addressed Kushner.

Source: Al-Manar English Website