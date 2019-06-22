Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to work with the elected prime minister, commenting on the current political race for the post of the Tory leader and the country’s prime minister.

“We will respect the results of the elections and are ready to work with everyone, who is ready to work with Russia,” Putin said.

When asked whether he supports any candidate for this post, Putin said that he had no favorites.

The president also called “strange” the system of prime minister election in the United Kingdom.

“The only thing I would like to draw your attention to is that all the time they point their finger at us with regard to the democratic processes in Russia, voting rights and so on. The queen, as we know, does not solve any issues and performs formal duties of the head of state, while the prime minister has all powers. A prime minister resigns. Its Mrs. Theresa May now. How does a new [prime minister] get elected? Through a general election? No. It happens through a ‘party get-together,'” Putin added.

Relations between Russia and the UK are not up to the mark as in 2018 the British government accused Moscow of being responsible for the Salisbury poisoning, in which ex-GRU operative Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were exposed to what UK authorities claimed was the Novichok nerve agent.

Russia has denied the allegations and has proposed its aid in the investigation – something which the UK refused to accept, as well as to provide samples of the substance allegedly used against the Skripals.

Source: Sputnik