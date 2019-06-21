Shortly after the statements made by the Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu who threatened what he called as “Israel enemies”, the Zionist newspaper, Haaretz, quoted security and medical sources as stressing that the occupation entity is unable to rescue the injured during any upcoming war on several fronts.

The sources added that the rate of ambulance deficiency during wars is around 30% and that 20% of the medical centers and hospitals across the entity are not ready to tackle the challenge.

Haaretz added that the Zionist medical centers will miss half of the staffs which will be called up for the reserve service.

The sources also mentioned that the enemy will face a problem while evacuating the injured, warning of the inability to move the hurt settlers who may keep under debris because ambulances may be rescuing injured soldiers to hospitals.

Source: Al-Manar English Website