The Lebanese army embarked constructing a watchtower in Ras Naqqoura area in face of the Israeli military sites on Lebanon’s border with the occupied Palestine.

Al-Manar reporter Ali Shoiab mentioned that the Lebanese lookout post is being built few meters away from the border, which highlights the Lebanese army’s challenge spirit in face of the Zionist occupation enemy by consecrating the formula, a watchtower for a watchtower.

Source: Al-Manar English Website