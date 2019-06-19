After the Wednesday Parliamentary Gathering headed by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, MP Ali Bazzi quoted the latter as praising the work of the Finance Committee and reaffirming the Council’s right to debate.

“Work is underway to re-draft the 2 percent fee, and Speaker Berri is planning a parliamentary accountability session. The Speaker has noted that the ‘deal of the century’ cannot pass without Arab welcoming, praising the unified Palestinian position on this matter,” said Bazzi.

“[Speaker Berri] stressed that Lebanon’s exclusive economic zone is the most oil-and-gas-rich region, underlining the unified Lebanese position and keenness on never giving up, not even an inch of water,” he added.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA