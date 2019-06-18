Head of Yemen’s national delegation Mohammad Abdul Salam revealed that some “humanitarian” organizations are providing certain countries with spy services and intelligence reports, adding that the Yemenis have become able to find out their schemes.

Abdul Salam said that the humanitarian aids provided by those organizations to the Yemenis are insufficient, pointing out that their suspect role has turned stripped of the humane aspect.

Abdul Salam noted that who sell weapons to the aggression countries cover up their crimes is not qualified to provide humanitarian aids to the Yemenis.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website