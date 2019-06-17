Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani will go to Russia on Tuesday to take part in the 10th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Ufa.

Shamkhani is going to attend the summit of security officials at the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev.

The senior Iranian official is planned to deliver a speech to the forum in Russia’s southern city of Ufa, the capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan.

According to Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov, a high-ranking official from the US National Security Council will be also taking part in the meeting.

Delegations from about a hundred of world nations are expected to take part in the gathering, slated for June 18-20.

The forum has been held regularly by the Russian Security Council in one of the cities of Russia each year. The meetings have been previously held in the cities of Yekaterinburg, St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, Kazan, Ulan-Ude, Grozny, the Tver region, and twice in Sochi.

Last year’s conference in Sochi was attended by delegates from 118 countries and three delegations from the UN bodies.

Source: Tasnim News Agency