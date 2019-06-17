Member of Hamas’ politburo Khalil Al-Hayya called on Palestinian people to stage general strike on June 25 in protest against a forthcoming conference in Bahrain in support of US President Donald Trump’s so-called deal of the century.

“Hamas, along with national and Islamic factions, calls on Palestinian people to voice firm rejection to this conference with all means,” Al-Hayya tol Shehab news agency on Sunday, stressing the importance of activating popular resistance to the Israeli occupation.

The official also called on Palestinians abroad to stage protests and other activities in protest against the summit which will take place in June 25-26 in the Bahraini capital, Manama.

On the other hand, Al-Hayya urged Arab and international countries to boycott the conference “in order not to be accomplice in abandoning the rights of the Palestinian people.”

Iraq and Lebanon announced they will boycott the conference in support of the Palestinian people.

However, Egypt, Jordan and Morocco have informed Washington of their plans to send representatives to the conference, which seeks to unveil the economic aspects of the US scheme on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Washington has withheld details about its plan, but various leaks have revealed that it seriously compromises Palestinians’ rights and grievances.

