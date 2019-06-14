Chinese President Xi Jinping told Iran’s President Hasan Rouhani that Beijing will promote steady development of ties with Tehran no matter how the situation changes.

The official Xinhua news agency said Xi made the comment in a meeting with Rouhani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday.

The Chinese president said Beijing and Tehran should jointly combat “the three evils forces,” a term first defined in June 2001 at the first SCO summit referring to terrorism, separatism, and extremism, Chinese media reported.

He also hoped to “promote the comprehensive strategic partnership in a stable fashion.”

On his side, Rouhani spoke highly of the relationship between his country and China, while vowing to actively participate in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The Iranian leader also delivered his strong opposition to Washington’s unilateral move – withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Rouhani said he appreciates China’s role in international affairs while hoping to keep strengthen dialogue and coordination with the east Asian country.

