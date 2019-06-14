President Donald Trump said Thursday it is “too soon” for the US to engage in nuclear talks with Iran just minutes before the country’s top diplomat blamed Tehran for attacks on two oil tankers near a critical waterway.

“While I very much appreciate P.M. Abe going to Iran to meet with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, I personally feel that it is too soon to even think about making a deal,” Trump said on Twitter, referring to Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe.

“They are not ready, and neither are we!”

Abe visited Iran in a bid to ease tensions between the US and the Islamic Republic.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei refused to receive message delivered by Abe from Trump, stressing that the US president is not worthy of exchanging messages with.

“I do not consider Trump, as a person, deserving to exchange messages with. We will not negotiate with the United States,” the Leader told Abe on Thursday.

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe made a two-day state visit to Iran from Wednesday to Thursday. He met Imam Khamenei, President Hasan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Also on Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of being responsible for attacks on two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, describing the attacks as part of “an unacceptable campaign of escalating tension by Iran.”

Source: Agencies