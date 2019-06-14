Israeli aircraft struck Hamas bases in Gaza early Friday, occupation military said, claiming the strikes were in response to a rocket fired from the coastal enclave and hit a Jewish theological seminary in the occupied territories’ south.

There were no reported casualties on either side.

“Last night, a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory,” Israeli occupation military said in a statement on Friday.

It said that in response the Israeli Air Force “fighter jets and aircraft targeted terror infrastructure in military compounds and a Hamas naval force military compound as part of a strike on a number of Hamas terror sites throughout the Gaza Strip.”

Palestinian media also reported the strikes on a Hamas site east of Gaza city and the port in Khan Younes, but said no casualties were reported.

Friday’s early strike followed Israeli closure of offshore waters to Gaza fisherman on Wednesday in what it said was a response to incendiary balloons launched across the border between Gaza and the occupied territories.

“Due to the continuous launching of incendiary balloons and kites from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, it has been decided tonight [Wednesday] not to allow access to Gaza’s maritime space until further notice,” COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry department responsible for Palestinian civil affairs, said.

Source: Agencies