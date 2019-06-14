Local Iraqi media outlets say several explosions have been heard near the US embassy in Baghdad’s heavily-fortified Green Zone, without providing any information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Iraqi satellite television channel Afaq TV, citing a report published by Arabic-language Ababeel news agency, said the diplomatic mission sounded sirens following the blasts, which occurred early on Thursday.

Ababeel reported that the explosions rocked the areas adjacent to the premises of the embassy.

No official statement has confirmed the report and no further details have been released.

Source: Press TV