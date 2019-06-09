The Minister of Defense, Major General Mohammed Al-Atefi, visited Najran’s frontline, conveying greetings and congratulations of the Leader of the Revolution and the political and military leadership on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. The Minister inspected the field situation for the conduct of combat operations in Najran, where he toured a number of sites in Najran.

He praised the steadfastness of the Army and Popular Committees in the Northern frontlines, praising at the same time the victories achieved during the past few days. The Yemeni Army and Popular Committees thanked the Minister of Defense and the Commander of the Sixth Military Region for this visit and participation in Eid Al-Fitr celebrations in the frontlines, reiterating the steadfastness until the liberation of every inch of the homeland.

The Yemeni army and popular committees struck the sites of the Saudi-led mercenaries in Various areas, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and Al-Masirah