Head of Iraq’s Islamic Council Sheikh Homam Hammoudi sent a letter to Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, condoling his eminence over the death of his sister.

Sheikh Hammoudi expressed his solemn hope that Holy God grants mercy to the late Hajja Zakiya Abdol Karim Nasrallah and patience to her family.

Source: Al-Manar English Website