The Lebanese army commander general Joseph Aoun inspected on Wednesday the military units deployed in the northern city of Tripoli, stressing continuous readiness to confront any danger that may threaten the national security.

ISIL terrorist Abdel-Rahman Mabsout opened fire at the Lebanese Army and Internal Security forces in Tripoli on the eve of Eid al-Fitr late Monday before he was shot dead.

Source: Al-Manar English Website