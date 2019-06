The Syrian Army units on Wednesday retaliated with artillery and missiles attacks of Ezza Battalions and Nusra Front terrorists, killing or injuring many of them in al-Zaqqoum, Qleidin and al-Zakat areas in Hama countryside.

SANA reported that army units also targeted terrorists’ supply lines and positions in Tarmila, al-Naqir and at vicinity of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib countryside.

Source: SANA