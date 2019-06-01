Units of the Syrian army responded to the attacks of Nusra Front terrorists and destroyed a number of their sites in the surrounding of Kafr Oued and Ihsim villages in Idlib countryside, SANA reporter said on Saturday.

The reporter pointed out that army units also targeted with missiles and artillery strikes terrorists’ positions in the vicinity of Khan Shekhoun, al-Habeitt and Sheikh Mostafa villages in the southern countryside of Idlib.

Terrorist organizations targeted via a drone the village of Jebramleh in the northwestern countryside of Hama province, and no casualties were reported.

Source: SANA