The Syrian deputy foreign minister Faisal Al-Mikdad stressed that Idlib province will be certainly liberated, adding that the timing of the campaign is restrictively decided by the command to achieve victory.

In an interview with Al-Manar Website, Al-Mikdad emphasized that the political and military decision to liberate Idlib has been already taken, pointing out that the province will liberated as the rest of the Syrian territories.

The Syrian diplomat said that Lebanon’s victory over the Zionist enemy in 2000 prepares for the major triumph, hailing the Iranian support to the Palestinian cause.

Source: Al-Manar English Website