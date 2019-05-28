Spokesman of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, Mohammad Abdol Salam, welcomed the statements made by the French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in which he called for halting the war on the impoverished Arab country.

Abdol Salam, however, considered that the statements are not enough, calling on France to stop arms sales to Saudi.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website