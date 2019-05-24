The chairman of Intifada and Quds Department of the Coordinating Council of Islamic Propagation said that the hands of US troops in the Persian Gulf are trembling with fear.

Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif, the chairman of Intifada and Quds Department of the Coordinating Council of Islamic Propagation, who is also Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Spokesman, made the remarks before Friday prayers sermon in Tehran.

He said that the Iranian forces are more prepared than ever to confront enemies.

The US intimidation tactics will yield no results, he said, describing the US troops in the Persian Gulf as ‘look pale’.

Source: Mehr News Agency