The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned that Moscow could take countermeasures if the US proceeds with modernization of the radar facility Globus 2 in Norway’s Vardo municipality.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow has every reason to believe that the radar facility will be used to spy on Russia.

The official also added that the radar station would become part of the US anti-ballistic missile system.

Zakharova added that the US adopts the terrorist’ claims pertaining the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and Sputnik