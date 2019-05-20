Saudi-led coalition once again committed massacre against Yemeni civilians. Saudi-led warplanes targeted a car in Hajjah’s Mastaba, killing or injuring dozens.

Yemen’s Al-Massira TV channel reported that at least 4 people were martyred and 11 others were injured in the airstrike.

The Yemeni television reported that the car was heading to a market in the area.

Earlier last Thursday, the Saudi-led aggression struck a residential area in the capital, Sanaa, killing or injuring more than 70 people, including women and children.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Massirah