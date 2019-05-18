Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the policy makers in Washington have replaced “America First” with “Israeli first”, adding that the B-Team members are the main contributors to this change.

The B-Team in Zarif’s comments refers to a group of four anti-Iran hawks, namely US National Secuirty Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, and crown prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Zarif also called on all the concerned parties to step up efforts to restore stability & save JCPOA through concrete economic measures.

