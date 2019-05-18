The Israeli army started mulling again the development of Laser anti-missile system as an alternative for the costly “Iron Dome” which showed a lot of defects during the recent confrontation with the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, according to Maariv newspaper.

The paper added that each “Iron Dome” missile costs 70 thousand dollars, noting that the Zionist army only 10 of the system’s batteries.

Maariv stressed that this would not be enough to face hundreds of the Palestinian missiles which could even strike some of Iron Dome’s rocket platforms during the recent confrontation.

Source: Al-Manar English Website