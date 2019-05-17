Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday said Russia would respond to the US sanctions against Chechnya’s Terek Special Rapid Response Team.

“One way or another, of course, the principle of reciprocity is complied with, which, of course, requires certain countermeasures against such destructive measures. In any case, first of all, certainly, the principle of reciprocity will be observed. Second, own national interests will be pursued. Everything will be done only in our own national interests,” Peskov said.

The United States Thursday imposed sanctions on a Chechen group and five people, including at least three Russians, over allegations of human rights abuses.

Source: Reuters