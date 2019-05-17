Head of Yemen’s National Delegation Mohammad Abdel Salam lashed out at Saudi-led coalition over the massacre committed in Sanaa on Thursday, killing and injuring more than 70 civilians.

“This crime is an indication of the military and political failure of aggression powers,” Abdel Salam said pointing to Saudi’s incapacity to military respond to Yemen’s army and popular committees’ operations.

“Targeting Yemenis during Ramadan holy month and after Yemen army and popular committees’ operation against one of Saudi facilities proves aggression forces’ military, political, moral, and media failure,” Yemen’s Al-Massirah TV channel quoted the Yemeni official as saying.

Meanwhile, Abdel Salam lashed out at the international community, saying that the standards it adopts towards the war on Yemen is barbaric and not humanitarian.

In this context he stressed: “We don’t wait for standards by a world controlled by policies of selling and buying.”

“The weapons killing Yemenis are US and French ones. How can we expect that these countries would stand by our people?”

Source: Al-Massirah