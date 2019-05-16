Iran is preparing to increase enriched uranium and heavy water production as part of its decision to stop some commitments made under the nuclear deal, an official said Thursday.

“The process of increasing the ‘capacity and production pace’ of enriched uranium and heavy water has started since the day the president (Hassan Rouhani) ordered it,” Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, told the semi-official ISNA news agency.

On May 8, President Rouhani announced that Iran would stop observing restrictions on stocks of enriched uranium and heavy water agreed under the 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers.

He said it was in retaliation for the unilateral US withdrawal last year from the agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and sanctions imposed by Washington on Tehran.

Since President Rouhani’s announcement, Iran has ceased to limit its stocks of heavy water and enriched uranium to 130 tons and 300 kilograms respectively as agreed under the nuclear deal.

Source: AFP