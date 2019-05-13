One Syrian civilian was martyred and five others were injured by terrorists’ shelling on al-Suqaylabiyah city in northwestern Hama on Monday.

SANA news agency reported the attack and the toll, noting that the attack “is a new violation of the de-escalation zone agreement”.

Monday’s attack comes a day after terrorists also shelled the city, killing four children and a woman and injuring six other children.

The agency said the terrorists are positioned in a number of towns, villages and the areas of de-escalation zone agreement in northern Hama and southern Idlib.

The attack also caused material damage to civilians houses and properties, according to SANA.

