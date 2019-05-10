At least four civilians were killed and six others wounded in a suicide attack in an area of Iraq’s eastern Baghdad.

A suicide bomber detonated his explosive belt late on Thursday in a market in Sadr City, a suburb of Baghdad, the sources said.

Shortly after the blast, Iraqi police blocked all roads leading to the site and only allowed access to ambulances to transfer those injured to nearby hospitals, media outlets reported.

ISIL said it was behind the attack and claimed eight people were killed and 10 others wounded.

Source: Tasnim News Agency