Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations denied Washington’s allegations that Tehran had given a green light to its proxy forces to attack US forces in the Middle East, saying that US officials are employing “fake intelligence.”

Speaking to the NBC News on Thursday, Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi rejected statements from the Trump administration that Tehran “posed a heightened danger to US interests in the region,” according to Tasnim News agency.

“These are all allegations which are being produced by the same people who, in the run-up to the US invasion of Iraq, did the same,” Ravanchi said, in an apparent reference to national security adviser John Bolton, who worked in George W. Bush’s administration during the US-led invasion of Iraq.

“So we do not accept such an allegation. And all of these (allegations) are fake intelligence,” the Iranian diplomat said.

NBC News reported earlier Thursday that President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy an aircraft carrier strike group and bombers to the Persian Gulf was based in part on intelligence that Iran had informed some of its proxy forces that they can now go after American military personnel and assets in the region, according to three US officials familiar with the intelligence.

Source: Iranian media