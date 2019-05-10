Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement lashed out at France over continuing to sell arms to Saudi Arabia.

The movement’s spokesman Mohammad Abdul Salam called on France and other countries to stop selling weapons to Saudi Arabia and UAE, who have been for more than four year launching brutal war on the Arab impoverished country.

In a tweet, Abdul Salam said: “French President’s insistence to go ahead with selling arms to Saudi under the pretext that the weapons are not used against Yemeni civilians is evident hypocrisy.”

The move is aimed at evading from the responsibility that France is implicated in the crimes committed against Yemeni people, the spokesman added.

Source: Twitter