US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell warned that companies involved in business with Iran could be blocked from the US market.

The statement comes a few days after the US slapped a new round of sanctions on Iran’s steel, iron, aluminium and copper sectors following Tehran’s move to suspend some of its obligations under the nuclear deal in light of Washington’s decision to intensify restrictive measures.

“You can do as much business as you want in Iran, but we have a say with regards to your visa. Because if you do something, we’re not going to agree to let you enter our country”, he warned.

Grenell, speaking to Bild newspaper, also slammed German politicians for their reluctance to stick to Washington’s demand to spend 2 percent of the country’s gross domestic product on defense.

In addition, Grenell expressed surprise at “how hesitant the Germans are to flex their muscles in Brussels and on the world stage” given that the country has “the strongest economy, phenomenal workforce” as well as “the best ingenuity, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit”.

His remarks come after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday imposing sanctions on Iran’s iron, steel, aluminium and copper sectors.

