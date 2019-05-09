South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile. It comes just days after reports surfaced that the North fired short-range projectiles into the sea off its eastern cost.

The projectile was fired at about 4:30 p.m. (7:30 GMT) from northwest North Korea toward the east, the South’s joint chiefs of staff announced on Thursday.

Last week North Korea launched a number of rockets and at least one short range missile from its east coast into the ocean.

The last time the socialist country fired a missile was November 28, 2017, when it fired a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile eastward over northern Japan.

North Korea placed a moratorium on tests last year amid a warming of tensions between Pyongyang and both Seoul and Washington a warming that led to several rounds of peace talks and negotiations as well as the demolition of several key sites for the country’s missile and nuclear weapons programs.

Source: Agenceis