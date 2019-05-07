The Zionist enemy, whose allegedly “invincible” army has been defeated by Hezbollah and the Palestinian resistance on several occasions, tries to conceal its weakness by showing off its huge arsenal. However, reality can never be completely hidden.

A number of Israeli leaders showed clearly this weakness while inspecting their troops on the fronts. Among the classified as historic leaders in ‘Israel’, the former prime minister Isaac Sharon and the current one Benjamin Netanyahu were captured looking through covered through binoculars.

Observers may consider those incidents as mere gaffes; however, a deep scrutiny may tell that those Zionist leaders were blindly looking at the dark future of this usurping entity.

The outcomes of the military confrontations between the Israeli enemy and the resistance movements in Lebanon and Palestine prove that those incidents reflect the fragile reality of the Zionist entity.

In 2002 during the Second Palestinian Intifada, Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon was photographed looking through covered bionculars’ however, because perhaps it was the infancy of the Internet at work, little was said about this picture.

The Israeli defense minister Amir Peretz suffered greatly and was made all the worst when he was photographed here in 2007 watching a training exercise in the occupied Golan Heights.

It is worth noting that Peretz served as a defense minister during 2006 war on Lebanon when Hezbollah defeated his troops and prevented the occupation entity from achieving any of its goals.

In 2015, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled to Gaza border. Surveying west from a military outpost, Netanyahu held up a pair of binoculars and told reporters that Gaza is “under control.” The only problem was that the binocular covers were still on.

Few days ago, Netanyahu was videotaped as watching from a military site with a wire dangling over the binoculars.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and other websites