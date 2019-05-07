US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, was slated to meet with German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, as well as German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas for talks in Berlin on Tuesday.

The US State Department said in a statement that a scheduled meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been cancelled.

The authorities added that the talks had to be postponed citing “pressing issues”. However, the official body did not specify the reasons for calling off the meeting or provide any further details.

Pompeo has been taking part in a meeting of the Arctic Council in Finland. It wasn’t immediately clear where he would be heading next.

The State Department says Pompeo “looks forward to being in Berlin soon” to hold the “important set of meetings” that had been scheduled.

