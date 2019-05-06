Bahrain regime’s supreme court Monday upheld death sentences for two Shiite activists and jail terms for dozens of others on alleged “terror-related charges” and “links to Iran”, BNA state news agency reported.

The court, whose rulings are final, also stripped 47 of the defendants of their Bahraini citizenship, said BNA, citing an official statement.

The court upheld life terms for 19 “convicts” and sentenced 37 others to between five and 15 years in jail, the statement said.

The men were charged of forming a “terror cell” that allegedly carried out a number of attacks, killing at least two policemen and wounding several others.

They were also convicted of allegedly smuggling weapons by boat, attacking a prison and helping a number of inmates flee, and undergoing military training in Iraq and Iran.

Thirty-six of those convicted, including the two sentenced to death, are being held in jail while the rest were sentenced in absentia.

In a separate case, the Gulf state’s top court upheld lengthy jail terms against 19 Shiites on alleged charges of spying for Iran and plotting to overthrow the regime, BNA reported.

The court confirmed life terms for eight of those convicted, 15-year jail terms for nine and 10-year terms for two others, with the citizenship of 15 of them revoked.

The group was “convicted” of allegedly leaking information to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards and Lebanon’s Hezbollah and of receiving “material support” from the two forces.

Source: Al-Manar English Website