Jordan won’t be referred to the U.N. Security Council for its failure to arrest Sudanese war crimes suspect Omar al-Bashir in 2017, the International Criminal Court said on Monday, reversing an earlier decision.

In a split ruling, the 5-judge panel found that Jordan should have arrested Bashir, but its failure to do so was not grounds for referral.

The ruling reverses an earlier decision by the ICC.

Bashir was ousted from power by the military on April 11 after months of popular anti-government protests.

Source: Reuters