The Syrian army repelled an attack carried out by armed groups on the village of Maaranaz in Aleppo province in northwestern Syria, a Syrian military source told Sputnik.

“The Syrian army repelled an attack [carried out] by armed groups with Turkey’s support on the village of Maaranaz northwest of the city of Aleppo,” the source said.

According to the source, the armed groups sustained heavy losses as a result of violent clashes with the Syrian army and finally retreated. At least 15 militants died in the clashes, he added.

Source: Sputnik