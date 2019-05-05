The forces of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) have regained control over many positions in Tripoli previously captured by the rival forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA), GNA head Fayez Sarraj told Sputnik.

“We assure everyone that the situation on all fronts is good. We have taken back a large number of positions that the aggressor has taken over using the surprise factor. Now the situation is good, the aggressor’s forces are retreating, and began to blindly shell civilian areas, which led to the deaths of civilians,” Sarraj said.

Sarraj also told Sputnik that GNA would stop hostilities against the Libyan National Army (LNA) once the latter retreats to its previous positions. He stressed that any talks about ceasefire were unacceptable unless the aggression stopped.

Source: Sputnik