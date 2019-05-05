Israeli jets launched a fresh round of airstrikes on the blockaded sliver Saturday afternoon, killing at least three Palestinians, including a 14-month-old toddler, whose seriously wounded pregnant mother also lost her life hours later, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Seba Abu Arar, 14 months, died immediately, Gaza’s health ministry said. Another child was moderately injured.

The airstrike happened in east Gaza City, the ministry said, as the Israeli occupation continued its aerial offensive.

Source: Agencies