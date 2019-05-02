Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Thursday vowed that the Israeli brigades which will enter Lebanon will be destroyed before the eyes of the entire world.

During a ceremony held on the third anniversary of martyrdom of Hezbollah senior military commander, Mustafa Badreddine, Sayyed Nasrallah dismissed Israeli threats of launching a war against Lebanon, stressing that such threats come in context of a campaign aimed at intimidating Lebanon and its people.

Sayyed Nasrallah also warned that ISIL still poses threat in the region despite the fact that it was over as a ‘caliphate’ and a state, stressing that the Takfiri terrorist group has for years served the goals of the US, ‘Israel’ and other enemies.

Elsewhere in his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah said he felt pity for the Saudi King Salman who was mocked by US President Donald Trump earlier this week.

Hezbollah S.G. meanwhile said that the resistance in Lebanon becomes day after another more certain that the decision to go into Syria was rightful.

Regarding Shebaa Farms, Sayyed Nasrallah said that as long as the Lebanese state says that the territory is Lebanese then the resistance bears the responsibility to liberate it from the Israeli occupation.

Martyr Badreddine’s Virtues

Talking about the occasion, Sayyed Nasrallah praised the commander Mustafa Badreddine as one of the first resistance fighters who confronted the Israeli enemy in Lebanon.

Stressing on the importance of recalling the virtues of resistance martyrs, especially those who worked behind the scenes due to security reasons, Sayyed Nasrallah said martyr Badreddine was faithful, smart who was in the ranks of resistance from his early life and sacrificed himself for the sake of this path.

Sayyed Nasrallah also said that one of martyr Badreddine’s virtues was his enthusiasm and persistence in defending his country and the rightful affairs in the region and theworld.

In this context, his eminence said that Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine was known for being concerned about the Israeli occupation of Lebanon and Palestine, as well as other rightful issues.

“This was at a time when the atmosphere in Lebanon was that any individual cares only for his sect and small group, not for a whole nation,” Sayyed Nasrallah elaborated.

“Sayyed Zoulfiqar believed in victory and defeating the enemy, he didn’t feel afraid of the enemy in both Lebanon and Syria. He repeatedly managed to achieve victory from simple and modest capabilities,” Sayyed Nasrallah said referring to Badreddien’s Nom de guerre.

His eminence also said that the heroic operation in which the resistance ambushed and killed many Israeli soldiers in the southern coastal town of Ansariya in 1997 was one of Badreddine’s achievements.

Sayyed Nasrallah in this context said that there are a lot of resistance fighters who have the spirit of martyr Badreddine.

Threats of War

Sayyed Nasrallah then responded to US, European and some Gulf states’ remarks on the possibility of Israeli war on Lerbanon. His eminence stressed that such remarks come as part of intimidation campaign aimed at exerting pressure on the Lebanese government in order to offer concessions.

“Such intimidation is to wage a psychological war on political, diplomatic and media level in a bid to press the Lebanese government, officials and people in order to offer concessions,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, referring to US officials remarks on Lebanon’s land and maritime borders.

“O Lebanese don’t allow any side to intimidate you. You are not weak. Lebanon has a real power,” Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the Lebanese people as saying.

“Despite our points of weakness, the resistance’s readiness has not been affected despite the harsh sanctions imposed against us.”

“I won’t talk, nether about Haifa and ammonia, nor about the resistance rocket arsenal. There is a major development, which is the occupation of Galilee. Israel doesn’t dare to get into besieged Gaza… Will it dare to get into Lebanon?” Sayyed Nasrallah wondered.

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated a previous promise of wiping out the Israeli enemy in case of a future war by saying: “On the third anniversary of Sayyed Badreddine’s martyrdom we reiterate our promise that all Israeli brigades which will enter Lebanon will be destroyed before the eyes of mainstream media and the entire world.”

Shebaa Farms

Talking about Shebaa Farms, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated Hezbollah Stance regarding the issue, stressing that the territory is Lebanese one and that Hezbollah is committed to what the Lebanese government announces about the issue.

“The Lebanese government says that the territory is Lebanese and it is occupied… Then the resistance is committed to liberate it.” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Rightfulness of Syria Engagement and ISIL

On the other hand, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “Day after another, Hezbollah becomes certain that his decision to go into Syria was rightful in the time and the place.”

“How could ISIL control 40 percent of Syria and half of Iraq?” Sayyed Nasralah wondered, stressing that the Takfiri group is nothing but a puppet created by the Wahhabi ideology by Saudi money and American decision.”

Sayyed Nasrallah noted meanwhile that the plan was that ISIL control Syria, Iraq, then Lebanon and then Iran and all those who confront the US-Israeli scheme in the region.

Sayyed Nasrallah meanwhile, noted that most of promises made by US President Donald Trump during his election campaign were kept, especially those regarding the so-called ‘deal of century’ and ‘milking’ Saudi Arabia.

His eminence warned that ISIL’s role has not been over yet, noting that the Takfiri group still poses threat in the region despite the fact that it was ended as a ‘caliphate’ and as a ‘state’.

Sayyed Nasrallah referred here to series of terrorist attacks carried out by ISIL in Sri Lanka, wondering: “Has anyone asked who funded this ideology which carried out the attacks in Sri Lanka? Isn’t it Saudi Arabia?”

Trump and Saudi

Sayyed Nasrallah on the other hand, denounced the latest executions by Saudi regime of 37 activists, including 32 Shiites.

“What is the crime committed by these people? They are executed just for taking part in peaceful protests or writing their opinion on social media.”

Sayyed Nasrallah slammed international community over their shy reactions over these executions.

“We have to understand that the world which we live in today is knows neither international laws nor morals.”

His eminence also slammed the Saudi King for not preserving his dignity in front of Trump, referring to latest remarks by Trump about King Salman.

“I hate King Salman, but really I felt pity for him when I heard Trump talking in that way.”

“The $450 bn which Trump said he was offered by Saudi Arabia… this money is for Saudi and Muslim people. Al Saud has no right to give them to US.”

Sayyed Nasrallah then cited an acknowledgment by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who confessed of lying and fooling while working for the CIA.

“This means that he is a liar, cheat and a robber.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website