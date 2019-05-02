Iran lashed out at the United States , saying Washington has threatened UN members over the nuclear deal, formally known as the JCPOA.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations said that the US warned other UN member states that they should either breach the UNSC Resolution 2231, endorsing the nuclear deal, formally or face punishment.

“The US, in clear and flagrant violation of resolution 2231, has withdrawn from the JCPOA. The worse is that, the US, as a permanent seat holder in the Security Council, is brazenly threatening other UN Member States, either to violate that resolution or to face punishment. This is truly a destructive and hypocritical policy”, the statement, released on Wednesday, read.

The Iranian mission to the UN recalled that Tehran’s compliance with its commitments under the Iran nuclear deal, envisaging the removal of western Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, had been confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAE) 14 times.

It also dismissed claims that Iran’s missiles were designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons. The mission insisted that the Resolution 2231 did not restrict the activities related to the creation of conventional ballistic missiles.

“Instead of attempting to disseminate fabricated accusations and to exploit the UN Security Council to advance its mischievous policies against Iran, the U.S. authorities must act responsibly in accordance with their international obligations and to explain to the Council members that why their country is violating resolution 2231 and why it is forcing other States to do the same”, the mission argued.

Source: Agencies