Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned that the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers is coming to an end due to the “bullying behavior of the US”.

Speaking at a forum at Ankara-based Institute of Strategic Thinking (SDE) on Wednesday, Araqchi said Iran gave enough chances to the diplomacy on the deal but “enough is enough. Iran’s patient is running out.”

The Iranian diplomat told the meeting that the US withdrawal from the deal is a violation of UN Security Council resolution.

Last year, US President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the landmark deal.

Shortly afterward, Washington re-imposed economic sanctions on Iran targeting the country’s energy and banking sectors.

Araqchi stressed that Iran had honored the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Tasnim news agency reported.

“Even worse, the US is calling other countries including other members of the Security Council to do the same and violate the Security Council resolution,” he said.

“People in Iran and in the region are losing their confidence to the engagement. The diplomacy and negotiation are losing the ground and the concept of resistance is gaining the ground due to the US policy on the region,” he said.

Speaking on the US move to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps as a “terrorist organization”, Araqchi said, “We normally have reciprocated by naming the US Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization.

“The two forces are facing each other in different places in the region, particularly in the Persian Gulf, he said, adding, “If anything happened, the responsibility will only be on shoulders of Americans.”

