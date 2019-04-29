Israeli occupation forces arrested 20 Palestinians from several regions across the West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli media reported.

IOF raided houses in Al-Quds, Jenin, Selfit, Toulkarm, Nabi Saleh and several camps in Nablus and Bethlehem early on Monday, Maan news agency reported.

The Jerusalem Post also reported that the occupation forces had arrested 20 Palestinians, and that they were taken for questioning.

The West Bank towns have been for months witnessing raid and arrest campaigns on daily basis, with occupation forces escalating oppressing measures against Palestinian individuals.

Source: Agencies