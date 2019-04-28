Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says establishment of a secure atmosphere in the society is necessary for the realization of economic prosperity, calling on the country’s police force to fight all factors that undermine security, including smuggling.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a group of commanders and other senior officials of the Iranian Law Enforcement Force in Tehran on Sunday.

Noting that the Iranian New Year has been designated as the year of “economic prosperity,” the Leader said law enforcement plays an important role in the realization of that goal through fighting smuggling and securing cyberspace.

“The Law Enforcement Force must launch a serious fight against smuggling and also those who make cyberspace insecure,” the Leader stated.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that establishment of security is a necessary condition for economic prosperity, saying, “Smuggling is an impediment to realizing [the goal of] boosting [domestic] production.”

The Leader added that smuggling has turned into a “two-way” current now, and in addition to entry of smuggled goods, certain commodities that people need, including some agricultural products, are taken out of the country.

In another part of his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to the need to secure cyberspace, saying, “At the present time, cyberspace has spread to [all areas of] people’s life and in addition to benefits, it also entails major risks.”

The Leader added that an insecure cyberspace is detrimental to people, urging the Law Enforcement Force to ensure security of cyberspace, specifically emphasizing the need to prevent sale of all kinds of firearms through that space.

“Selling arms is free in some countries, including the United States, in order to meet the interests of the mafia of arms manufacturing companies, and has caused problems for people in those countries. In our country, however, no such problem exists and selling arms is forbidden and must be prevented,” the Leader pointed out.

Source: Press TV