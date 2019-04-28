Iran’s Parliament speaker says the United States is seeking to fuel terrorism across the region through further interventionism and with the help of its vassal states.

There have been numerous instances of “unbridled” American meddling in the region, Ali Larijani warned during a speech at an international conference, dubbed “the Future of the Islamic World in the Horizon of 2035,” in Tehran on Sunday.

Larijani further said the actions taken by the US in cooperation with certain regional states in order to breed terrorism have created “internal complexities” in some countries and heavily damaged their economies.

Iran, however, “has never had a policy of aggression against any country on its agenda,” Larijani said.

Tehran, he added, has not even pursued a policy of reprisal against those committing such aggression against it and sought increased cooperation with those “who have realized their mistakes.”

He cited the example of Saudi Arabia, which had helped out former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during his 1980-88 deadly war on Iran.

Such support, Larijani added, was to the detriment of the kingdom itself, as a Saudi official once admitted, and saw Iraq under Saddam later launch attacks against Kuwait and parts of Saudi Arabia.

