Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a speech during the party’s ceremony which marks the third anniversary of the martyrdom of the Resistance commander Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine (Zulfikar).

It is worth noting that Badreddine, who contributed to Hezbollah victories against the Isralei enemy as well as the militants in Syria and Iraq, was martyred on May 13, 2016, in an artillery attack launched by the takfiri groups on one of Hezbollah sites near Damascus airport.

Source: Al-Manar English Website